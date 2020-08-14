Testing continues in Hawke's Bay - HBDHB

Friday, 14 August, 2020 - 14:44

Over 500 people were tested for COVID-19 in Hawke’s Bay yesterday (Thursday 13 August) with no-one returning a positive test so far.

Hawke’s Bay DHB Medical Officer Nick Jones said people in Hawke’s Bay with cold and flu like symptoms were being proactive and calling the testing stations to make an appointment to get tested.

Symptoms of COVID-19; include cold or flu-like illness with one or more of the following: a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny nose or loss of smell.

The district health board had reactivated its Emergency Operations Centre on Wednesday. Planning and processes are well in place to manage any outbreak should there be one in Hawke’s Bay, Dr Jones said.

Staff were doing their best to manage the testing demand and Dr Jones reminded the public to please be kind and respectful as staff worked to manage calls and appointments.

Test results on average can be expected back within 24-72 hours.

People can ring one of the numbers below to immediately book a test, or ring their doctor.

Napier: 06 650 4000 open 9am-5pm Mon-Sun.

Hastings: 06 281 2644 open 8am-8pm Mon-Sun.

Wairoa: 06 838 8333 open 8.30am-5pm Mon-Fri.

Central Hawke’s Bay residents need to be referred from their doctor or Healthline: 0800 358 5453.

These are not drop-in clinics.

The main messages to people are; practise good hygiene, keep track of where you have been by downloading the COVID tracing app, stay home if you’re sick, if you’re sick get tested, and wear a mask if you can’t maintain a distance of 1 metre from others.

For more information please go to https://covid19.govt.nz/