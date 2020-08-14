List of designated practices for Covid-19 testing released

Friday, 14 August, 2020 - 22:37

Auckland health authorities have released a list of designated practices, further increasing public options for COVID-19 testing.

The 43 designated practices are general practices where members of the public can make an appointment for a free COVID-19 test without needing to be enrolled.

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre Lead (and Counties Manukau Health CEO) Margie Apa said the city’s three DHBs and seven PHOs are working tirelessly to increase public access to testing for people with COVID-19 symptoms.

"If you have cold or flu-like symptoms and are enrolled with a GP we strongly encourage you to call your doctor to arrange a test," Ms Apa said.

"We know many people are not enrolled - they can obtain a free test at any of our urgent care clinics or designated practices."

With a new pop-up opening in Rosedale on Saturday 14 August, there will be 17 CTCs open in metropolitan Auckland this weekend, providing essential surge testing capacity.

The Rosedale CTC is located at Northcare Accident and Medical, 5 Home Place, Rosedale and is open Monday to Sunday from 8am - 5pm.

"We know many people are experiencing long queues at our CTCs as our communities continue to seek testing in unprecedented numbers." Ms Apa says.

"Where possible, please help us relieve some of this pressure by choosing a general practice or urgent care clinic for your test instead of attending a CTC.

"If a CTC is the best option for you, there are ways you can speed up the testing process. Take your NHI number with you and a form of ID. Please only come to a CTC if you have symptoms, and wear a mask and gloves. Our CTC staff will test you as soon as they can.

"I want to thank the public for their patience at our CTCs and to acknowledge our primary care sector for the work they are doing at CTCs, general practices and urgent care clinics. They continue to be the frontline of the pandemic response in Auckland."

By 4pm today (Friday 14 August) our laboratories had registered over 10,000 tests taken on Wednesday and over 8,100 tests taken on Thursday. Those numbers continue to grow.

Help us manage demand at our Community Testing Centres:

Take your NHI number with you and a form of ID - this will speed up your testing.

Please only come to a CTC if you have symptoms, and wear a mask and gloves

Be prepared for a long wait - you may want to bring water and food.

Rest assured that our CTC staff are working hard test you as soon as they can.

Thank you for your patience as we work together to respond to this outbreak.

For advice on where to go for your test, call your local doctor or Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

The list of designated practices in Auckland is below.

For the up to date information on testing locations in Auckland visit arphs.health.nz/covid19test

The Northland and metro Auckland DHBs (Counties Manukau, WaitematÄ and Auckland DHBs) are operating a regional response to the COVID-19 pandemic through the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC).