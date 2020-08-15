Covid-19 testing at Port of Tauranga

Saturday, 15 August, 2020 - 13:11

With confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Auckland and Tokoroa, the port and maritime community is being targeted for testing to rule it out as a source of the virus.

Everyone who has been at the Port of Tauranga since 11.59 pm, Tuesday, 21 July 2020 is now required by law to get a test for COVID-19. This includes everyone who has worked at the port, including shipping agents, stevedores, drivers picking up or delivering cargo, contractors, suppliers of goods and services, classification societies, government agency employees and any crew members who may have come ashore.

Port of Tauranga Chief Executive, Mark Cairns, says the Port is working with the local DHB to provide testing facilities on site.

"As this order is likely to affect up to 6,000 people, it will take some time for us to work through the logistics. We are grateful for port users’ patience and understanding and will share more information as soon as we can."