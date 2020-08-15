Rotorua and Taupo Covid-19 Alert - two places visited

Saturday, 15 August, 2020 - 11:41

A person who has tested positive for COVID-19 on their arrival in Japan had recently visited Rotorua and Taupō before their departure.

As a precaution, Toi Te Ora Public Health are alerting the public to the possibility that they may have been exposed to this person at two places on the following dates and times:

Places visited in Rotorua / Taupō / Date and approximate time

Wairakei Terraces / Thursday 6 August, 6pm - 7pm

Wai-O-Tapu Thermal Wonderland / Friday 7 August, 9am - 10.15am

"If you were at one of these places at these dates and times there is a small possibility that you may have been exposed. You should monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 and if you develop any symptoms you should immediately self-isolate and arrange to get tested," says Dr Neil de Wet, Medical Officer of Health.

It can take from 1 to 14 days after exposure to COVID-19 to start developing symptoms, so anyone who visited these places at these times should remain vigilant for the symptoms of COVID-19 for two weeks from when they may have been exposed.

The symptoms of COVID-19 may include a cough, a fever, shortness of breath, a sore throat, runny nose and temporary loss of smell. "If you develop one or more of these symptoms, stay home and call your General Practice or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice and to arrange to get tested," says Dr de Wet.