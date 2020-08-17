"Fatigue is setting in" for laboratory workers - APEX

Monday, 17 August, 2020 - 15:40

Medical laboratory workers are reporting "fatigue is setting in" as huge volumes of Covid testing specimens are processed in laboratories around the country.

Union delegates of APEX, the union for laboratory workers, are reporting that staff across the country’s laboratory network are coping with the large workloads, so far.

"We are seeing some laboratories receive up to 3000 Covid swabs per day, so of course laboratory workers are going to get tired working into the early hours of the morning. The importance of getting timely results to the public has to be balanced against the risk of overuse injuries and fatigue related errors," said APEX Laboratory National Advocate David Munro.

"There have been a number of machine and IT issues already as the system strains under the volume of work. Taking regular breaks, swapping tasks, stretching and ensuring all overtime is voluntary will be important going forward," said Mr Munro.

"This second wave of Covid-19 should be a wake-up call for the Ministry of Health that our national network of pathology laboratories needs significant and immediate investment in new laboratories, IT upgrades, and workforce development to ensure that our system is robust for the increasing demands of an aging population in a Covid-19 world." concluded Mr Munro.

This graph shows the volume of COVID-19 tests being processed in a 7-day period in addition to the normal workload of testing.