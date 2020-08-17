Large numbers tested over weekend - Hawkes Bay DHB

Monday, 17 August, 2020 - 15:14

Over 530 people were tested in Hawke’s Bay over the weekend, including surveillance testing of Port workers. No-one has returned a positive test so far.

Medical Officer of Health Nick Jones said because of the numbers of people coming forward to be tested there were some delays in getting a test that same day, but testing staff were working quickly through the backlog. Test results should be returned within 24-72 hours at the very latest.

Dr Jones said people waiting for a time for a test result and a call back from the testing centre should keep their phones close at hand. If the call was missed, Dr Jones urged people not to call back, unless the message advised you to. "This will only clog up the phone lines as the call back process is done by a different team who clinically assess people to understand the urgency of each individuals need for testing."

Dr Jones reminded people of the following advice:

Testing and assessment for COVID is free.

People need to ring one of the testing stations, listed below, for an assessment and appointment to a COVID testing station - do not just turn up to a testing station in Hawke’s Bay

If you are sick you should stay home. If you are sick and there is a delay in getting an appointment for a test then you are at home, which is where you should be

If you don’t have any symptoms you don’t need a test unless you have been advised by health officials, for example if you’re a close contact of a confirmed case or if you work at the border

It’s also important to remember the basic public health messages, which will help keep our community safe; staying home if you are sick, frequent hand washing and good sneeze and cough etiquette.

At Alert Level 2 people who have symptoms or are at higher risk of having come into contact with someone who has COVID will be required to self-isolate while they await their results. The criteria for this are:

Been in contact with a confirmed or probable case

Travelled internationally in the last 14 days

Had direct contact with a person who has travelled overseas. This could include Customs or Port workers

Worked on an international aircraft or shipping vessel or

Any other criteria requested by the Medical Officer of Health

People can ring one of the numbers below to book a test, or ring their doctor.

Napier: 06 650 4000 open 9am-5pm Mon-Sun.

Hastings: 06 281 2644 open 8am-8pm Mon-Sun.

Wairoa: 06 838 8333 open 8.30am-5pm Mon-Fri.

Central Hawke’s Bay residents need to be referred from their doctor or Healthline: 0800 358 5453.

If you haven’t already please download the contact tracer app, which allows you to receive a contact alert if you’ve checked into a location at around the same time as someone with COVID-19, so you can take immediate steps to protect yourself and whanau.

For more information please go to https://covid19.govt.nz/