ESR’s genome sequencing for latest COVID-19 cases

Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 - 17:28

ESR’s genome sequencing efforts are proving vital to including and excluding positive COVID-19 cases outside of the Auckland August cluster.

ESR completed genome sequencing on the positive case of the maintenance worker at the Rydges Hotel managed isolation facility in Auckland. The partial genome sequence results indicate his case is not linked to the Auckland August cluster. As reported by the Ministry of Health, ESR’s preliminary results show the genome sequence most closely matches with a returnee from the USA at the Rydges Hotel. Further genome sequencing and analysis is being completed today with results expected to be communicated by the Ministry of Health.

Outside of this case, ESR genome sequences of other cases are continuing to show that community cases of COVID-19 are linked to the Auckland August cluster.