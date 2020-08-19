Don’t slow down disability system gains - Life Unlimited

Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 - 10:30

The significant work underway to transform New Zealand’s disability support system giving disabled people and their families greater choice and control over their lives should not stall because of the recently released Health and Disability Review.

Life Unlimited Charitable Trust, which nationally provides health and disability information, advice and equipment, supports a major review of the health and disability system but not at the expense of the learning achieved under Enabling Good Lives (EGL) and system transformation.

Life Unlimited chief executive Megan Thomas says EGL and system transformation is working towards embedded disability supports in New Zealand communities and will allow disabled people and their whÄnau greater choice and control over their own disability supports.

"We see people whose lives have changed for the better as a result of what’s happening in the sector and the last thing we need is for that impetus to stop because of the review," she said.

"Disability supports must be embedded in communities to effectively offer choice and connection within an individual’s community."

Services and resourcing for disability support services must be ring-fenced to ensure equitable outcomes, said Ms Thomas.

"We need to focus on wellbeing and let disability have a voice.

"Life Unlimited is a community organisation specifically focussed on enabling independence and good lives for people with disabilities; we will advocate strongly on behalf of the disabled who have been poorly served by the existing health and disability system," said Ms Thomas.