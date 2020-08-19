Hawke's Bay DHB lab coping well processing the region's Covid-19 swabs

Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 - 20:03

In the past week the hospital lab processed close to 3000 swabs sent in from the region’s community testing centres. No-one has yet returned a positive result.

Mr Campbell said the laboratory’s ability to process swabs within the region was a game changer, enabled by the delivery of two high tech machines in May. Previously samples were transported to Christchurch.

The Becton Dickinson BD MAX System, an advanced technology molecular analyser, could process 24 different patients at a time for different diseases, including COVID, and had the capability of running 24 hours a day.

"We processed 600 swabs from the community yesterday, which was a great effort by the team. We were able to get results returned to patients within 24-48 hours. This machine is operating about 12 hours a day processing tests currently, but we can ramp that up if it’s needed. Obviously, we have the ability to send samples away to Christchurch for testing if we reach our capacity," he said.

"We also have another machine, which is a rapid tester for clinically important cases, so clinicians in the hospital setting who suspect COVID can get a result ASAP. This machine can process a swab within the hour."

Mr Campbell praised the hospital’s laboratory staff.

"Our team has stepped up beyond belief and is doing an absolutely phenomenal job.

"The handling of the swabs and testing is a meticulous job from start to finish and results need to be checked and double-checked.

"I can’t speak highly enough of our team; their commitment and professionalism is outstanding."

Hawke’s Bay people are encouraged to remember the basic health measures to keep communities protected: staying home if you’re sick, frequent hand washing, and good sneeze and cough etiquette. If you have symptoms of cold and flu, call one of the testing stations (numbers below) or your GP to book a COVID test which is free.

Napier: 06 650 4000 open 9am-5pm Mon-Sun.

Hastings: 06 281 2644 open 8am-8pm Mon-Sun.

Wairoa: 06 838 8333 open 8.30am-5pm Mon-Fri.

Central Hawke’s Bay residents need to be referred from their doctor or Healthline: 0800 358 5453.