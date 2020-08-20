700 laboratory workers to walk off the job on Friday 4th September

Thursday, 20 August, 2020 - 21:24

Today over 700 medical laboratory workers at private laboratories around the country issued strike notices for a 24-hour full withdrawal of labour on Friday 4 September. The strike action has resulted from a continued refusal by employers of laboratory workers to offer fair pay rates for this vital workforce.

APEX union members who work at laboratories in New Plymouth, Gisborne, Hutt, Wellington, Nelson, Blenheim, Christchurch, Timaru, Oamaru, Dunedin, Queenstown, and Invercargill will take part in the strike action.

"Despite our best efforts in negotiations, the country’s laboratory workforce has not been offered wage improvements which would match comparable DHB pay rates, lift all employees above the living wage and achieve recognition of the qualifications of this professionally registered medical workforce. Our members are angry at the low pay offers being made," said APEX Laboratory National Advocate David Munro. "Laboratory Scientists are already $10,000.00/annum behind similarly qualified teachers and nurses, they will not tolerate slipping further behind."

"All of the companies running private laboratories are profitable and are mainly funded by the taxpayer. A greater share of the money needs to go back into the pockets of their essential workers." We remain hopeful that mediated bargaining could see an improved offer from employers. "But to avoid strike action, and any impact on patient services, any improved offer will need to be substantial." said Mr Munro.

"For the last six months our laboratory colleagues have been holding the line against Covid-19, on top of their normal clinical workloads. Unseen and unsung, this incredibly talented, skilled, and hardworking group of health professionals play a vital role in our public health response. Every time a lab test is requested there is a phlebotomist who collects it, a courier who transports it, and a scientist or technician who will be putting that sample onto an analyser or under a microscope. No workforce should ever have to choose between protecting their conditions of employment or their patients. For dedicated laboratory staff to take this action shows the depth of anger from members about the current offers on the table."

"Ultimately, it is in everyone’s best interest to get back around the table and settle these collective agreements as soon as possible with wage increases that recognise the skill and effort that goes into laboratory work to keep New Zealanders safe," concluded Mr Munro.