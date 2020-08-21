Prison makes face coverings to keep local communities safe - Corrections

Friday, 21 August, 2020 - 18:17

Women at Auckland Region Women’s Corrections Facility (ARWCF) have made up to 400 face coverings this week to help keep South Auckland communities safe from COVID-19.

A small group of women, who participate in the sewing programme at the prison, are hopeful that they will be able to increase their production to 500 face coverings a week under the guidance of their sewing instructor.

"They couldn’t get to their machines fast enough," says Florence Atimalala, Assistant Prison Director. "Many of the wÄhine have connections to the South Auckland community, so a lot of heart and consideration has gone into making these. It’s a way for them to give back to the community and provide face coverings for families who may not be able to afford them."

The pleated face coverings are made from 100 per cent cotton fabric that was donated to the prison. Each comes with an easy to read health and safety instruction tag based on advice provided by the Ministry of Health, which also features a Pasifika inspired design alongside the word "Aroha".

Distribution will begin on Monday and be carried out by Community Corrections staff, who have already collaborated with a number of marae, community organisations and churches to assist with food parcel deliveries to families in need.

"Seventeen years inside [prison] and this is the first time I really feel I’ve been able to give back to the community from inside. It means so much knowing our face coverings are going to those that need them but can’t afford them. We’re putting in the extra effort knowing it’s more than just a Corrections project but one for the community. We feel we’re needed and what little I can do in some way will be put to good use," says one of the women.

The sewing programme gives women AWRCF an opportunity to express themselves creatively, while also helping women to develop and improve their skills and providing them with a sense of achievement.