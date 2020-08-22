Covid-19 cases on Auckland bus journeys

Saturday, 22 August, 2020 - 18:27

An Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) investigation has found that two people later diagnosed with COVID-19 travelled on the same Auckland bus on Wednesday 12 August. The people were not travelling together but the cases appear linked, with one person believed to have picked up the virus from the other. AT has confirmed there were 16 other passengers who travelled the same route, plus the driver.

Of those people, ARPHS has identified 11 as close contacts. Nine of these people are being contacted by the National Investigation and Tracing Centre with advice on self-isolation and testing.

An ARPHS spokesperson says the remaining two people did not use registered AT HOP cards.

"Because of this, we do not have their contact details. Our advice is that anyone who knows that they took the same bus as the confirmed cases between 10.30am and 1.04pm on Wednesday 12 August should self-isolate, call Healthline (0800 358 5453) for advice and get tested as soon as possible."

A further five people who travelled on the bus are not considered at risk as they alighted before the cases boarded.

BUS JOURNEY DETAILS

Date: Wednesday 12 August

Bus number: 22N

Time: Between 10.30am and 1.04pm

From: The Symonds Street Overbridge (Stop 7162) to Avondale (Stop 8200)

The two cases also took other bus trips during their infectious periods. ARPHS’ investigations are continuing and information about the routes, dates and times of these other trips will be shared as it becomes available.

As a general rule, people should continue to adhere to Auckland’s COVID-19 Alert Level 3 restrictions, and to be vigilant for the signs of COVID-19, which can include one or more of the following:

- New or worsening cough

- Fever

- Runny nose

- Difficulty breathing

- Sore throat

Anyone who has shown these symptoms, or who develops them, should free phone Healthline for advice (0800 358 5453) and arrange to get tested.

If you think you may have travelled on the affected bus service, you can use your registered AT HOP card to check your transaction history and where you may have ‘topped up’ your balance. This can be done on the AT Mobile app or by logging on to the AT HOP page at at.govt.nz

People using public transport in Auckland are encouraged to register their AT HOP cards- to help with contact tracing, if needed. HOP cards enable contact tracers to access vital data such as where people got on and off buses and trains, and how many people were travelling together.

Public health advice is also to wear a mask at all times when in public or sharing confined spaces with others.

AT advises that its buses are thoroughly cleaned every evening.

More information about COVID-19 is available at: www.covid19.govt.nz or https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus.

- Around 83 per cent of public transport users travel using registered AT HOP cards - AT