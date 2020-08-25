Otago Immunology expert available for interviews on first COVID-19 reinfection

Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 - 12:01

Associate Professor James Ussher, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, is available for interviews about the first confirmed case of COVID-19 reinfection in Hong Kong.

A male COVID-19 patient was infected for a second time, and researchers found differing virus genomes from both infections suggested he had been infected with two different strains.

Contact: +64 27 707 8576; james.ussher@otago.ac.nz

Free today except 1-2 pm and 4-4.30 pm.

Associate Professor Ussher has provided the below commentary through Science Media Centre today - please feel free to use this:

"Regarding the reports of a reinfection, based on the limited information available (it is not yet published), it seems that reinfection is possible - which is not a great surprise.

"The researchers confirmed that it was reinfection rather than prolonged shedding of non-infectious virus (which is now well described) by showing this virus differed from the one the person was originally infected with by genome sequencing. Given that reinfection with endemic human coronaviruses, which cause a significant proportion of colds, is well described, it is not surprising that reinfection can also occur with SARS-CoV-2.

"It remains unknown how common reinfection will be, what will be the median duration between infection and reinfection, and whether the clinical course of patients who are reinfected with SARS-CoV-2 differs from primary infection (is asymptotic and mild disease more common? Can severe disease still occur?). It complicates the idea of achieving herd immunity through natural infection."

No conflict of interest.