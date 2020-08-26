Minister seeks increased testing - APEX

Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 - 14:22

Southern Community Laboratories is continuing to suspend APEX members participating in partial strike action at its laboratories.

‘Members who are lawfully refusing to drive cars on lab business, or undertake non-urgent tests like Sperm counts, are being sent home without pay by SCL’ said APEX Laboratory National Advocate David Munro today. These are the same employees who have been working long hours and extra shifts testing Covid-19 samples.

‘Not only are these workers not paid fairly, this is how the business that employs them chooses to show their gratitude for the extra efforts during Covid,’Mr Munro continued. ‘They force them to stay home with no pay.’

Minister Hipkins has signalled that the government expects yet another ramp up this week in Covid testing. ‘Quite how SCL thinks that this aggressive stance will energise their staff to keep working over-and-above during the current crisis beggars belief,’ said Mr Munro.

An APEX member who prefers not to be named has told us how humiliating it has been to be escorted off the premises by her manager. ‘I think that they thought I would cry, but I held my head up high and my colleagues all applauded as I was forced to leave the building.’

Bargaining is set to resume on Monday 30 August and APEX has given notice of a twenty-four hour full stoppage for 4th September.