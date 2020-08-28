Pop-up clinic focus on flu immunisation and testing for Maori and Pasifika - HBDHB

Friday, 28 August, 2020 - 20:17

A pop-up clinic scheduled at King’s Church in Meeanee tomorrow (Saturday 29 August 2020) is in place to encourage MÄori and Pasifika whÄnau to get a flu immunisation with the option of a COVID-19 test.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said the DHB had arranged the pop-up clinic to remove barriers to immunisation for MÄori and Pasifika communities.

"In line with the push underway nationally to increase immunisation uptake among MÄori and Pasifika communities, we are really encouraging whÄnau to come along, get a flu shot and at the same time take the opportunity to be swabbed for COVID-19 because we know these communities have been the most affected by Auckland’s outbreak," said Dr Jones.

Meanwhile, free COVID-19 testing centres remain open throughout the region, operating in Napier, Hastings, Wairoa and Central Hawke’s Bay.

"We strongly encourage people displaying cold or flu symptoms to call one of the testing centres below, or their GP, to be triaged for testing which is free," Dr Jones said.

Napier: 06 650 4000 open 9am-5pm Mon-Sun.

Hastings: 06 281 2644 open 8am-8pm Mon-Sun.

Wairoa: 06 838 8333 open 8.30am-5pm Mon-Fri.

Central Hawke’s Bay residents need to be referred by their doctor or phone Healthline on: 0800 358 5453.

Tomorrow’s pop-up flu immunisation clinic with the opportunity for a COVID test at the same time will run between 10am and 2pm. Updates will be posted to Hawke’s Bay DHB’s Facebook page if wait times are longer than expected, or supplies run out sooner than anticipated.