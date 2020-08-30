New Covid-19 case confirmed in Tokoroa

Sunday, 30 August, 2020 - 15:52

A healthcare worker from the Tokoroa Family Health Centre has been confirmed as COVID-19 positive this weekend and is currently being cared for at Waikato Hospital in a stable condition.

The DHB’s Public Health Unit is investigating the likely source for transmission and has confirmed contact with the Tokoroa household where three earlier cases were identified following close contact with an Auckland case. The PHU is compiling a list of interactions this individual had with others from 25 August to 27 August (when they developed symptoms and began self-isolating) and determining whether they are considered to be close contacts or not. All identified contacts of the case are being interviewed and tested. If you have not been contacted but have concerns, please call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or attend a drive-thru CBAC within the Tokoroa area (details below).

We note that there may be public alarm around this case, however, we would like to assure the community that the health centre operated using hygiene controls above what is required under Alert Level 2, PPE, utilising telehealth wherever possible and screening patients before entry. In accordance with standard process, the health centre will undergo a full deep clean prior to resuming business. Patients of the health centre can still access GP services and should call the number of their GP to arrange either a telehealth or other consult. Contact tracing is underway and all patients and staff identified as potential close contacts of the affected healthcare worker will be contacted by the PHU and required to self-isolate.

You can have a COVID-19 swab taken at one of two CBAC locations over the next six days, Tokoroa Hospital drive-thru or South Waikato Pacific Islands Community Services drive-thru at 1 Maraetai Road, Tokoroa.