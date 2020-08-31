Monday, 31 August, 2020 - 10:24

Brain Tumour Support NZ is delighted to be confirmed as the charity partner for Beating The Track For Brain Cancer, an awareness and fundraising campaign by Thames woman, Kate Coatsworth, to traverse the entire length of Aotearoa, New Zealand.

On 7 September 2020, Kate will depart Cape Reinga, following Te Araroa Trail down the North Island to reach Wellington by early December. She and her support team will then tackle the South Island leg of the Trail in early 2021, covering a total distance of 3,000km.

Beating The Track For Brain Cancer is no ordinary assignment. In 2019, shortly after she moved to Sydney, Kate, at aged 33, was struck down by a glioblastoma multiforme - an aggressive type of brain cancer. A period in intensive care was followed by 15 months of harsh treatments, including brain surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Returning to her hometown of Thames in the Coromandel, Kate was motivated to do something to raise awareness of brain cancer, and to raise funds to help support other brain tumour patients and their families.

"This is an ambitious undertaking by anyone, let alone someone who has battled brain cancer," says Mandy Bathan, chair of Brain Tumour Support NZ. "We are thrilled to name Kate as one of our Brain Tumour Support NZ Champion Fundraisers - this is someone who has chosen to fundraise for us in a life-affirming and meaningful way following their own, or a loved one’s, brain tumour experience."

Brain Tumour Support NZ is a registered charity set up in 2019 to address the severe lack of support and information available to people diagnosed with a brain tumour in New Zealand.

"Being a less common cancer, brain tumours are often overlooked by the medical and research community, and there is a lack of awareness among the general public. Yet most people would be surprised to learn that brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer," Mandy says.

There will be numerous opportunities for members of the public to support Kate on her mission. People will be able to participate in "sponsored miniwalks", walking with Kate along selected stretches of the Trail. For details, visit www.braintumoursupport.org.nz.

The funds raised by the project will help Brain Tumour Support NZ deliver their essential services to Kiwi brain tumour patients, such as Support Friends and Brain Boxes. You can support Kate by donating on the Beating The Track For Brain Cancer Give-a-Little page at: https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/beating-the-track-for-brain-cancer