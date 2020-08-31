West Auckland to benefit from new endoscopy clinic

Monday, 31 August, 2020 - 11:22

Local residents requiring private endoscopy services will no longer have to travel to the central city or North Shore once Waitemata Endoscopy opens its West Auckland unit at the end of September.

Located adjacent to the Waitakere Public Hospital campus on Lincoln Road, the new purpose-built unit will provide comprehensive endoscopy services such as colonoscopies and gastroscopies.

Waitemata Endoscopy is a joint venture partnership between a team of leading surgeons and physicians and Southern Cross Hospitals Ltd.

The facility will give people with upper gastrointestinal issues, coeliac disease, colon and bowel cancer and irritable bowel disease access to a highly experienced team of medical specialists and nurses.

The 600sqm facility has the capacity to treat 5,000 patients each year, helping to meet the growing demand for endoscopy services in the area.

Bowel cancer is the second highest cause of cancer deaths in New Zealand but can be treated successfully if detected and treated early.

Waitemata Endoscopy aims to deliver the highest standard of endoscopy services, said Sarah Watson, Charge Nurse Manager.

"With an integrated facility and experienced specialists, we want to help reduce waiting times and ultimately become the provider of choice for West Auckland patients," she added.

Southern Cross Hospitals Chief Executive Officer Terry Moore said West Auckland’s substantial growth in recent times has made investing in healthcare services to meet increased demand a priority.

"Having purpose-built endoscopy facilities available closer to home can make a huge difference to patients. This new facility will be instrumental in helping to future-proof the needs of local residents requiring endoscopy services," he said.