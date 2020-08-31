Pink up your pace for a Pink Ribbon Walk - Breast Cancer Foundation

|
Grab your pals, put on your pinkest outfit, and walk for the ones you love - Pink Ribbon Walks are once again hitting pavements around the country this October and November, and early bird tickets are selling out fast!
Pink Ribbon Walks are taking place in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown, and tickets are available at www.pinkribbonwalk.co.nz. For a limited time, early bird tickets can be bought from $35 (until 11 September).
Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s (BCFNZ) Pink Ribbon Walks are annual fundraisers which celebrate breast cancer survivors, remember those who have been lost, promote breast health awareness, and raise much-needed funds to work towards BCFNZ’s vision of zero deaths from breast cancer. In New Zealand, nine women a day are diagnosed with breast cancer, and more than 650 deaths occur each year.
The walks are accessible to everyone, no matter what their age or fitness level. People are encouraged to walk at their own pace, rather than compete for first place. There are 5km or 10km routes, and those who are aren’t keen on walking can still take part by signing up to be a volunteer marshal or cheer squad member.
"The Pink Ribbon Walks are a fantastic opportunity for supporters and survivors to come together and be a part of something special," says Evangelia Henderson, chief executive at Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.
"The camaraderie between walkers is always remarkable to see, as communities come together to help us achieve our vision of zero deaths from breast cancer. The funds raised will go towards our life-saving work in research, patient support and education."
Pink Ribbon Walks are taking place in:
Queenstown
Date: 11th October 2020
Location: Queenstown Gardens
Time: 10:15am: Pre-event entertainment starts
Christchurch
Date: 17th October 2020
Location: North Hagley Park, Christchurch
Time: 2:15pm: Pre-event entertainment starts
Wellington
Date: 7th November 2020
Location: Frank Kitts Park, Wellington
Time: 2:15pm: Pre-event entertainment starts
Auckland
Date: 14th November 2020
Location: Auckland Domain
Time: 2:15pm: Pre-event entertainment starts
Tickets can be bought at www.pinkribbonwalk.co.nz
