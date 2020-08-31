ACC accreditation for Sit-Fit classes - Hastings District Council

Monday, 31 August, 2020 - 15:13

Sit-Fit exercise is a great way for people to improve balance and limb strength, and recently classes at Camberley and Flaxmere Community Centres gained accreditation that will help the benefits of this exercise be felt by even more people.

The popular senior Sit-Fit classes have been accredited by ACC (the Stronger for Longer lead agency in Hawke’s Bay) and Enliven Older People Services, in recognition of their contribution to the health and wellbeing of older people in the community.

The classes have run at both centres since June last year and have grown over time, attracting up to 20 participants at each session, says programme coordinator Awhi Kenrick.

"These classes are about strengthening the muscles around the joints like the shoulders, hips and knees.

"We want the people who come to these classes to develop nice, strong muscles to protect their bones in the case of a fall.

"Although it’s seated, this exercise is also great for balance so it’s really helpful for fall prevention.

"It’s also a chance to catch up and socialise on a regular basis."

Hastings district councillor and Great Communities sub-committee chair Eileen Lawson said attendees reported that they have become more mobile as a result with less rigidity in the upper body and better balance.

"There’s also the hidden benefits such as the improved social wellbeing people experience, getting together with others in the community and feeling safer when they are out and about."

Enliven community services liaison Clare Tanton said community-based exercise classes have to meet a range of criteria to be accredited, and congratulated Camberley and Flaxmere for meeting that criteria.

The benefits of the classes were wide-ranging, she said.

"Older people who attend regularly increase their strength and balance, reduce their risk of falls and fall-related injuries, and continue to contribute to their families and communities and live independent lives."

Being an approved provider also meant the classes were more likely to receive referrals through GPs, nurses, physiotherapists and other community organisations.