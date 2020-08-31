Bay of Plenty pharmacy workers to go on strike

Monday, 31 August, 2020 - 17:47

Pharmacy workers at Bay of Plenty DHB who are members of APEX are set to go on strike this week in an effort to advance negotiations of their collective agreement.

"This is about equity," says APEX Pharmacy Advocate Denise Tairua. "Pharmacy workers who are members of APEX work alongside their colleagues doing the same work for less pay. The DHB can afford to pay these staff the same rates as their colleagues, and indeed would have to do so if they were to switch to the other collective agreement that covers pharmacy workers."

The latest offer from the DHB sees APEX pharmacy members being paid the same as their colleagues over a year after they have received the same rates. This was after over 6 months of negotiations with the DHB that saw pharmacy workers working through the first wave of COVID-19.

"Pharmacy workers have been more than patient with the DHB in allowing them to present a suitable offer and now feel the only option left is to partially withdraw their labour to get the DHB to reconsider their position." Tairua added.

The strike will cover pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, pharmacy assistants, and pharmacy interns working at both Tauranga and Whakatane Hospitals. The partial strike action will run from Wednesday 2nd September until Wednesday 9th of September.