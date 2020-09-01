Entries are open for the inaugural New Zealand Primary Healthcare Awards

Tuesday, 1 September, 2020 - 11:24

Entries are now open for the 2021 New Zealand Primary Healthcare Awards | He Tohu Mauri Ora, New Zealand’s only national, independent primary care awards.

This year has shown just how important the primary healthcare sector is. Through every challenge - from pandemics to policies - primary care has risen to the occasion to provide tireless patient care.

The awards celebrate the achievements of GPs, primary care nurses, pharmacists, practice managers, midwives, industry suppliers and others who are delivering awesome, positive health outcomes across the primary healthcare sector.

With more than 20 awards categories on offer, there’s a relevant category to enter for nearly any project, team or individual.

It’s time to shine a light on primary care’s hidden heroes - enter or nominate a primary healthcare star at nzphawards.co.nz/enter by 15 November 2020.

Moving primary care forward

The 2021 NZ Primary Healthcare Awards focus on those keeping on with the great work towards achieving equity: projects and people working doggedly towards better health and wellbeing for MÄori and high-needs populations.

We are searching for individuals and teams that are finding smart ways to place patients at the heart of healthcare - including earlier intervention, effective use of telehealth and other technologies, patient-centred design and other approaches.

The COVID-19 pandemic reinforces the need for such transformative approaches in primary care. "COVID-19 has well and truly exposed the equity issues the primary care sector has been grappling with," says The Health Media managing editor Barbara Fountain.

"It’s a call for each of us to move away from the status quo and become agents of change. And that’s what the awards are about - honouring people and projects that are helping move primary care forward," Ms Fountain says.

Celebrating excellence in primary care

The awards are organised by The Health Media Ltd and the Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand to encourage collaboration and innovation in primary care, and allow the healthcare sector and the public to see how hard primary care practitioners work to improve the health and wellbeing of all New Zealanders.

Pharmacy Guild chief executive Andrew Gaudin says the guild is pleased to cohost the awards again this year.

"It’s an opportunity to again celebrate successes across our primary healthcare network in improving the equity of health and wellbeing outcomes of New Zealanders."

"This sits very well alongside the focus of the recent Health and Disability System Review report recommendations. We encourage the entire primary care sector to participate and look forward to learning from your successes," Mr Gaudin says.

Reserve your gala ticket

Winners will be honoured at a glittering black-tie gala at the Cordis Hotel in Auckland on 15 May. The night will celebrate and showcase the best of the best across primary healthcare in Aotearoa. It’s the perfect opportunity to socialise and network with colleagues across the primary healthcare sector. Secure your seat today - tickets are available for purchase now. Email Emma Houltham: nzphawards@pgnz.org.nz

