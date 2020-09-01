A helping hand to getting started into exercise - NZ Register of Exercise Professionals

Tuesday, 1 September, 2020 - 16:16

Health has been front and centre in 2020. While there are some things we can’t control, many New Zealanders have found through lockdown and beyond, that being physically active is a positive contributor to wellbeing.

For many this has meant a review of lifestyle and physical activity levels, with these levels increased over the lockdown. Some who thought they would not be keen on joining an exercise facility prior to the lockdown times are now seriously considering it.

If you are new to exercising and considering joining a gym or studio, it is important to remember that plenty of people have never entered a gym in their life but have taken the plunge and found it to be a great experience. The benefits being more energy and a healthier life.

Feeling nervous when starting something new is to be expected, but you’ll soon find out that there’s nothing to worry about when it comes to joining a gym or studio. Many of the people who look confident today were just as nervous as you when they first joined. And a number of the people next to you are just like you and starting out right now.

Just like most things in life it’s not ‘one size fits all’, and exercise facilities are no different. Each will have its own feel, so it’s worth looking at a few in your local area to see how they feel for you. It’s not just about the equipment they have, but also checking out the environment to make sure you feel comfortable. It’s also about making sure their team are people you can trust to give you the right information. The best way to check this is to look for the REPs branding. This is confirmation that the facility and its exercise professionals are registered which means they are qualified and up to date with their knowledge and skill. It also means the facility commits to operating within the industry code of conduct providing important protection to you.

There are a range of offerings at exercise facilities. Take a look below and see what appeals to you.

Group Exercise - Many exercise facilities offer a range of classes big and small. A group exercise class is a great motivator to keep going and push yourself, by combining exercise with an experience. This includes the mood and music, and the instructor up front to keep you smiling and moving.

Resistance Training - If you want to exercise independently then using weights machines and resistance equipment can improve your physical wellness in a number of ways. Strength training can assist with weight management as it can increase your metabolism which will help you burn more calories. Strength training can also make your life easier by improving your ability to do a range of everyday activities.

Small Group Training - With small group training you’ll find your exercise professional will be able to individualise your exercise. It’s less about you following the instructor, and more about the instructor working with you. One of the benefits of small group training is the personalisation.

Exercise facilities all over NZ are supported by REPs and ExerciseNZ, who provide up to the minute support, and evidence based advice for facility health and safety practices under COVID-19.