Private hospital Tauranga anaesthetic technicians to strike for the first time - APEX

Thursday, 3 September, 2020 - 13:16

Anaesthetic Technicians employed at Grace Hospital in Tauranga have given notice for a 24-hour strike that will begin the morning of Wednesday 16th of September. This would be the first strike of Anaesthetic Technicians employed by a private hospital in New Zealand’s history.

The Anaesthetic Technicians, who are members of APEX, have been in bargaining Grace Hospital since June. These Anaesthetic Technicians have inferior terms and conditions of employment compared to their nursing colleagues working alongside them at Grace Hospital and Anaesthetic Technicians employed at Acurity Health Group Hospitals (part owners of Grace Hospital).

APEX Advocate Luke Coxon says:

Bargaining has broken down due to Grace Hospital refusing to agree to parity of conditions, with Nurses who they work with in Theatre. Management is also refusing to agree to fair compensation for when an Anaesthetic Technician is at home but is called back to work. Our claims are reasonable and affordable, and we can see no reason why Grace Hospital cannot agree to them. We have a current shortage of Anaesthetic Technicians in New Zealand; this is not a time for employer penny pinching and intransigence.

The strike will result in all surgery that requires a general anaesthetic to be cancelled on Wednesday 16th September. Mediation will take place on the 15th of September and APEX is hopeful that an agreement can be reached, and the strike averted.