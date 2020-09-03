Laboratory Workers' strikes to go ahead tomorrow - APEX

Thursday, 3 September, 2020 - 15:49

APEX members employed by Southern Community Laboratories will go ahead with a 24-hour full stoppage tomorrow (Friday 4th September).

Although good progress was made at bargaining earlier this week with an improved offer from the employer for some roles, many members have not seen any change to the 2% offer for 2020 already made to them.

‘Unfortunately, the employers’ offer does not improve the situation for a large number of low paid members.’ said APEX National Advocate David Munro today. ‘In fact, there was no immediate improved pay offer for many of the workers that the employer chose to suspend during our partial strike action last week,’ Mr Munro continued. ‘The bargaining team was not prepared to settle the Agreement, or lift the strike action, in the face of a proposed deal that does not benefit everybody.’ he concluded.

Bargaining has also not resolved an Agreement at Taranaki Pathology or TLab in Gisborne where strike action will also go ahead tomorrow.

The labs covered by the strike tomorrow are Tlab Gisborne, Taranaki Pathology in New Plymouth and Hawera, and SCL at Hutt, Kenepuru, Wellington, Nelson, Wairau, Timaru, Christchurch, Oamaru, Dunedin, Queenstown and Invercargill as well as a number of associated collection centres.