Hawke's Bay DHB appoints two people to a "seat at the table"

Friday, 4 September, 2020 - 16:02

Hawke’s Bay DHB has appointed two young people interested in health sector governance to a seat at the Board table.

Board Chair Shayne Walker said expressions of interest were received by the Board from young people wanting to take part in the mentoring programme, "A Seat at the table". The programme was designed for young MÄori and Pasifika people or those who identified as having a disability so they could be provided with the opportunity to learn about governance.

Mr Walker said the Board was pleased to announce it had appointed two successful applicants: Totara Health clinical nurse team leader, Panu Te Whaiti; and Hawke’s Bay DHB management accountant, Renee Brown.

Mr Walker said Renee and Panu were stand-out applicants in their desire to develop skills to further their governance experience, address inequities in health across the health system, and to provide a different perspective to the Board from a young person’s viewpoint.

The pair’s first Board meeting will be 16 September and Board members were looking forward to welcoming them to the table, he said.

The appointments are effective from the beginning of the month and both Renee and Panu would sit in on meetings, receive mentoring and time with the Chair. The programme runs for 12 months and successful candidates are eligible for $250 per meeting.