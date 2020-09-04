Ministry of Health announces COVID-19 related death in Auckland

Friday, 4 September, 2020 - 17:48

The Ministry of Health is very sad to report the death of a man at Middlemore Hospital, linked to COVID-19.

The man in his 50s was part of the August Auckland cluster and died earlier today (4 September 2020) at Middlemore.

The man was a confirmed case of COVID-19. He was admitted to Middlemore as an inpatient via ED from quarantine and then cared for in the ICU.

His family were regularly updated, the hospital facilitated contact using virtual technologies and his wife and son were able to visit him, using full PPE.

His wife has expressed the family’s gratitude to the Middlemore Hospital staff for their care and compassion.

"I acknowledge the anxiety New Zealanders may be feeling about today’s news, both in the wider community and also for the family and whanau grieving over this death," says the Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

"Our thoughts are with his family and community at this time of loss and grief.

"We have always recognised that further deaths linked to COVID-19 were possible. Although the health system has done and will continue to do everything we can to prevent them, this can be a very challenging virus to treat and for some people to recover from.

"Today's news reinforces the importance of our shared vigilance against COVID-19, the very serious consequences the virus can carry with it, and the measures we all need to take to stop the spread, break any chain of transmission and prevent deaths."

This means the number of COVID-19 related deaths in New Zealand is now 23.

Counties Manukau Health has acknowledged this, the DHB’s first COVID-19 related death with the following mihi.

Kua riromai teetahi ika pounamu o te wao nui a Taane. E tangi ana, haaere,

Whakangaro atu ra,

Ki te Kaakaarauri oki oki