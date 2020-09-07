Dr Ashley Bloomfield webinar - 'The Road to Recovery'

Monday, 7 September, 2020 - 11:20

The Graeme Dingle Foundation was delighted to host the Director General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield in a recent webinar, "The Road to Recovery for our Nation and our young people".

The CEO of the Graeme Dingle Foundation, Jenny Stiles says Dr Ashley Bloomfield’s webinar attracted significant interest and participation from hundreds of supporters, staff, schools and the Foundation’s sponsors from across New Zealand.

"Dr Bloomfield’s honesty and warmth shines throughout this webinar. The webinar was a big morale boost for all of us during Lockdown to have Dr Bloomfield share his own insights and personal challenges as well as answering our questions. He is an inspiration for New Zealand youth, the power of resilience and all us as we unite against COVID-19."

Below is a link to the Road to Recovery webinar which is 45 minutes long. The webinar covers topics including Leadership, Anxiety, Young People and Mental Health and these have been edited into shorter items for easy viewing.

The webinar can only be accessed on YouTube - simply click on this link