Drive-through Covid-19 community testing in Waimate his week

Monday, 7 September, 2020 - 13:59

The South Canterbury DHB will be carrying out community surveillance testing of asymptomatic (healthy) people this week in Waimate.

South Canterbury DHB, Chief Executive Nigel Trainor said we will be testing a snapshot of our population to make sure there are no undetected COVID-19 cases in the community.

"We are encouraging workers and residents with no symptoms to get tested at our drive through clinic. Appointments are not required and anyone is welcome to be tested".

Surveillance testing is free and if you have been tested as part of our community surveillance you are not required to self-isolate as this surveillance testing is only for asymptomatic (healthy people).

Waimate COVID-19 Pop up Testing Clinic

- Wednesday 9 September 2020

- 11.30am - 2pm

- Waimate Events Centre, 15 Paul Street, Waimate

- Drive through clinic

- NO APPOINTMENT NEEDED AND EVERYONE IS WELCOME!

"We thank the Waimate community in advance for doing their bit to help keep the community safe", says Nigel.

If you have cold or flu symptoms, please call your GP or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 to check if you need to get tested for COVID-19. They will let you know the next steps and whether you should get a test. If they tell you to get tested, you should stay home while you wait for your test.

COVID-19 symptoms:

- A new or worsening cough - A fever of at least 38°C - Shortness of breath - Sore throat - Sneezing and runny nose

- Temporary loss of smell.

Please remember all COVID-19 related care is free for anyone with symptoms, or people who are been asked to be tested as part of our asymptomatic (healthy people) surveillance testing, irrespective of citizenship, visa status, nationality or level of medical insurance coverage.

How to protect yourself and prevent the spread of COVID-19

South Canterbury DHB continues to remind the public that the best way they can help with the COVID-

19 response is to:

- Cough or sneeze into your elbow or by covering your mouth and nose with tissues

- Wash your hands with soap and water often (for at least 20 seconds) and dry thoroughly

- Avoid close contact with people who are unwell

- If you’re sick, stay home. Don’t go to work or school. Don’t socialise

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects, such as doorknobs

- Practice low-touch shopping. Do not handle things you are not buying, keep your distance, be aware of how you are touching things like bank cards, money, ATMs and Eftpos machines. Wash your hands after touching things like this as soon as you can

- Practice physical distancing, when you know the people around you well and can recall who they are (in case needed for contact tracing purposes), you should maintain a distance of at least 1 metre. When you don't know the people around you - such as out in public or at a supermarket - you should maintain a distance of at least 2 metres as an extra precaution

- We are all in this together and it is important as a community we remember to be kind to each other, and to check up on friends, family and neighbours, by using the phone, online messaging, or just chatting over the fence while following the physical distancing guidelines

- It’s about playing it safe, and choosing to protect our families.