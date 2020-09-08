Volunteer for Blind Week and support Kiwis living beyond vision loss - Blind Low Vision

Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 - 14:31

Blind Low Vision NZ, formerly Blind Foundation, is seeking volunteers to support this year’s Blind Week street collection on Friday 16 and Saturday 17 October.

Volunteers play a crucial role in raising funds needed to provide practical and emotional support for New Zealanders who are blind, deafblind or have low vision.

"Last year’s street collectors raised over $220,000 to empower Kiwis living with vision loss to live the life they choose. We’re hoping to go even further this year but we need your help," says John Mulka, Blind Low Vision NZ Chief Executive.

The money raised goes towards providing personalised vision rehabilitation services for people who are blind, deafblind or have low vision to fulfil their goals - whether that’s providing adaptive technology to stay in employment, orientation and mobility training including guide dogs, or developing tools and strategies to keep doing the things they need and want to do.

"Every day, an average of six Kiwis turn to Blind Low Vision NZ for support with sight loss, and volunteering two hours of your time by shaking a bucket and collecting donations is a way that you can help make a difference in people’s lives," says Mulka.

"Thank you to all our volunteers - whether you have supported us year-on-year or this will be your first street collection with Blind Low Vision NZ - your contribution goes a long way."

As well as supporting individuals, Blind Low Vision NZ seek to make big-picture change by advocating for inclusive communities and for optimal eye care services for all New Zealanders.

To sign up to collect during Blind Week visit blindweek.org.nz or call 0800 787 743.