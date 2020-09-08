'New study offers answer to dramatically reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes'

Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 - 16:27

New Zealand has one of the highest rates of obesity in the world, a major cause of severe health issues, including Type 2 diabetes. While more common in over-65-year-olds, data from the Ministry of Health’s Virtual Diabetes Register show the risk of Type 2 diabetes in people aged 30-39 has almost doubled over the last 12 years.

A newly published study shows that taking blackcurrant extract could be the answer to dramatically reducing the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

The groundbreaking research from England’s Liverpool John Moores University suggests that a potent polyphenol group of compounds, anthocyanins, found in locally grown New Zealand blackcurrants, improves insulin sensitivity and postprandial glucose excursions (sugar spikes post a meal) in overweight/obese individuals.

The study, published in European Journal of Nutrition, investigated the effect of repeated daily intake of New Zealand blackcurrant anthocyanins on metabolic responses in sedentary obese and overweight individuals under ‘free-living’ conditions.

The findings showed improved insulin sensitivity a staggering 22%; reduced post-meal glucose responses up to 9% and reduced circulating levels of the inflammatory marker C-Reactive Protein by 24%.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, it is estimated that the number of Kiwis diagnosed with diabetes exceeds 250,000 (predominantly type 2 diabetes), with a further 100,000 people who are living with diabetes undiagnosed. New Zealand Blackcurrant extract hails a simple, cost-effective and user-friendly treatment which, when taken twice a day, can reduce the risk of developing the disease.