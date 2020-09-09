Response to positive Covid-19 test among Hapai kaimahi - Hapai Te Hauora

Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 - 14:53

HÄpai Te Hauora is a non-clinical, non-client facing Public Health Service located in Henderson, West Auckland and delivers policy, advocacy, research and leadership services across Aotearoa.

We can confirm that an employee of HÄpai Te Hauora has been diagnosed as a COVID-19 case.

Auckland Regional Public Health Services (ARPHS) has identified the person’s close contacts, and these people have already been contacted and advised to get tested and to self-isolate for a full 14 days.

The person, and their household members, have acted to protect the community with testing and self-isolation and will remain in isolation until cleared by public health.

The risk to other HÄpai Te Hauora staff not identified as close contacts, and those employees who work for other organisations in the same building, is considered very low. Most HÄpai staff have continued working from home since the move to the level two lockdown was announced, with PPE available and contact precautions in place for anyone who needed to be in the office for essential work.

Auckland Regional Public Health Services (ARPHS) release is available here: https://www.arphs.health.nz/news/confirmed-case-of-covid-19-associated-with-auckland-cluster/