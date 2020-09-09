Turning the page on Waikato Hospital’s NICU library

Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 - 17:17

A new chapter is being opened for the library at Waikato Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) with the donation of new children’s books to line its shelves.

Waikato Literacy Association (WLA), supported by Scholastic, gifted around 40 kids’ books, as well as 50 copies of Dame Joy Cowley’s bilingual book ‘Hush: A Kiwi Lullaby’ to be given to new parents during September.

It’s the first time WLA’s ‘Books for Babes’ initiative has worked with the Hospital and celebrates International Literacy Day.

The programme, which is funded through WLA, is in its third year and aims to foster better literacy in the community starting at the earliest stage of life.

Paediatric Registrar Dr Rachel Howlett says the current library is past its prime, and does not reflect the diversity of families who can find themselves at NICU.

"Our aim is to create a new library that’s more accessible for all the parents in the Parents’ Lounge, that has books in a variety of different languages and is more culturally relevant to families too," she says.

"The donation is really amazing, it’s the start of our new library and we’re really grateful for everything they’re giving to us."

Dr Howlett says the books are critical to help parents bond with their newborns, particularly in an unfamiliar environment.

"We know that in the long term, children who are read to also have better developmental outcomes and that is something we want to try to improve, particularly for our pre-term babies.

"Reading to them is a really good way of encouraging an interest in books, as well as increasing the bonding between parents and children."

Mel Sargent from Waikato Literacy says the organisation is passionate about promoting reading at an early age.

"Those first 1000 days of a child’s development we see as crucial, so if we can get in as early as possible to build that love of literacy and promote good language skills, we thought ‘why not?’"

There was also a surprise donation for the NICU team from Room 1 at Manawaru School near Te Aroha.

Ms Sargent, who is a teacher at the school, says the class was keen to pitch in.

"I happened to be sharing with my class what I’m doing with Waikato Literacy and they thought, ‘this is cool, we like giving and helping’."

The class has chosen 18 books to gift, and is holding a fundraiser and bake sale to help raise money to pay for them.