Tokoroa Family Health Clinic staff cleared for work return

Saturday, 12 September, 2020 - 19:51

September 12 - Tokoroa Family Health clinic staff have been given the all-clear to return to work after completing two weeks of self-isolation and returning negative tests.

In late August a healthcare worker tested positive for COVID-19. Waikato DHB’s Public Health Unit confirmed contact with a known positive case did not occur within the clinic, however, the site was closed for a deep clean and any staff or patients who may have had contact with the healthcare worker during the period of concern were required to self-isolate.

Tokoroa Family Health clinic had continued to provide services to patients while staff were away, utilising telehealth solutions wherever possible with staff able to provide consultations remotely.

Waikato DHB Medical Officer of Health, Dr Richard Vipond, thanked Tokoroa Family Health staff for their work in preventing the spread of the virus and the community for their ongoing support of Public Health staff and willingness to seek testing.

"The clinic had been operating using hygiene controls above what was required under Alert Level 2 and they responded immediately when a positive case was identified."

Tokoroa Family Health clinic thanked patients for their support as well as community and health groups which had helped to continue the care of patients while staff were in isolation.

"There have been some amazing teams and individuals who have really pulled together which has been amazing, thank-you!" the clinic said.

"We want to mention our local iwi Raukawa, South Waikato Pacific Islands Community Services, Tokoroa Medical Centre, Tokoroa Emergency Department and Community Teams, National Hauora Coalition and their amazing staff who we ‘borrowed’, Unichem Tokoroa, NZ Locums, the Royal College of General Practitioners, Waikato DHB and especially the Waikato Public Health Unit."

Tokoroa Hospital continues to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 10am to 3pm and anyone with cold or flu symptoms is urged to call their GP or Healthline (0800 358 5453) and seek a test.