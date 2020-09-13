Confirmed Covid-19 case at North Shore gym, supermarket, Warehouse store

Sunday, 13 September, 2020 - 20:02

Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) can confirm that a person later diagnosed as having COVID-19 had visited a number of locations in the community before knowing they had COVID-19.

The locations include Les Mills gym in Takapuna, Countdown Milford and The Warehouse Milford.

An ARPHS spokesperson says that anyone who attended the same Les Mills Takapuna classes as the person with COVID-19 is considered to be a close contact, and at greater risk of becoming unwell.

"We are asking these people to stay at home and contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 as soon as possible. Healthline will advise them on the steps they will need to take, including arranging testing."

Those who may have attended the gym around the same time as the case (between around 5.15pm and 7pm on 9 September and 9am and 10.15am on 10 September), but who were not in the same classes, are considered casual contacts.

While casual contacts are considered at lower risk of becoming unwell, ARPHS is recommending that these people call Healthline and arrange to also have a one-off test.

Casual contacts should also remain vigilant for the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, but do not need to self-isolate unless they become unwell.

ARPHS says the risk to anyone who was at the other locations - the Countdown supermarket or the Warehouse - at the same time as the case is very low.

"The person was only in these stores for 15 minutes and did not have close contact with anyone else during the visits. While the person was infectious at the time, the risk to staff and other shoppers is considered low."

Based on the investigations to date, the exact locations and times of the visits are as follows. People who have scanned in to these places using the NZ COVID Tracer app will also receive an alert via the app in the next 24 hours:

- Countdown Milford, Milford, Auckland, Thursday 10 September: 11.45am - 12 noon

- The Warehouse Milford, Milford, Auckland, Thursday 10 September: 11am - 11.15am

- Les Mills Takapuna, Takapuna, Auckland, Wednesday 9 September: 5.30pm RPM Sprint class and 6.15pm Body Combat class

- Les Mills Takapuna, Takapuna, Auckland: Thursday 10 September, 9.15am Body Combat class

The public health advice for the wider Auckland community remains the same:

- Be vigilant for the signs and symptoms of COVID-19. These can include one or more of the following:

- New or worsening cough - Sore throat - Runny nose - Temporary loss of smell - Fever - Difficulty breathing.

Anyone experiencing any of these symptoms should stay at home, call Healthline (0800 358 5453) for advice and get tested as soon as possible.

- Practise good cough, sneeze and hand hygiene.

- Maintain safe physical distancing and use a face covering when out and about in places where you can’t, and on public transport.

- Use the NZ COVID Tracer app when out and about, or keep a manual record of your movements.

For more information:

- www.covid19.govt.nz

- www.arphs.health.nz

- https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus

- Healthline: 0800 358 5453 (a free, 24/7 service with interpreters available)