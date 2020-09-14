One new case of Covid-19

Monday, 14 September, 2020 - 13:31

There is one new community case of COVID-19 to report today.

The case is a female child who is epidemiologically linked to an existing case associated with the Botany sub-cluster which has been genomically linked to the Auckland cluster.

The child has been in isolation since August 30 due to being a household contact of a confirmed case.

The case of the healthcare worker from the Auckland quarantine facility who was reported yesterday has been genomically sequenced by ESR. The case is genomically linked to three cases that have been in the quarantine facility that are linked to the Auckland cluster. This reinforces exposure at Jet Park being the most likely route of transmission, but the Public Health Unit continues to investigate exactly how the infection occurred.

The healthcare worker has five household contacts, and all have returned a negative test result. As close contacts they will remain in self-isolation for the full 14-day period and will be retested twice.

Nine staff from the quarantine facility have been identified as close contacts, tested, and all have returned a negative result. They will also remain in self-isolation for the full 14-day period and will be retested.

A deep clean of staff areas in the facility was completed yesterday.

We would like to sincerely thank staff from elsewhere in the healthcare sector who are working at Jet Park to provide cover for those staff who are self-isolating.

We would also like to sincerely thank all healthcare professionals who choose to work in our managed isolation and quarantine facilities, they are a critical part of New Zealand's response to COVID-19.

There are 53 people linked to the community cluster who remain in the Auckland quarantine facility, which includes 29 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and their household contacts.

Since August 11, our contact tracing team has identified 3,708 close contacts of cases, of which 3,697 have been contacted and are self-isolating, and we are in the process of contacting the rest.

Today there are three people in hospital with COVID-19 - one is in isolation on a ward in Auckland City Hospital. Two are in ICU, at North Shore and Waikato hospitals.

With today’s new case and two additional recovered cases, our total number of active cases is 96.

Of those, 39 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and 57 are community cases.

Our total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is now 1,447, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

Yesterday our laboratories processed 3,573 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 868,042.

NZ COVID Tracer

There are now 2,207,900 users registered on NZ COVID Tracer.

The app has recorded a total of 57,516,651 poster scans, and users have created 2,848,976 manual diary entries in NZ COVID Tracer.

There have been 368,745 QR codes created to be displayed around the country.