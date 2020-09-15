Webinar for Kiwi vapers attracts world-leading experts - CAPHRA

Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 - 11:59

New Zealand’s 200,000 vapers are being encouraged to attend an online conference on Saturday, 26 September.

The virtual event will bring together public health policy experts, scientists, professionals, and consumers who believe smoke-free nicotine products are a much safer alternative to cigarettes and a fundamental human right.

Initiated by the Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA), the webinar is open to all with registration free. The public is encouraged to ask questions via a chatbox, with the event running from 8.00pm until midnight NZT via https://voices4vape.org

Voices4Vape aims to shed light on vaping and other alternatives to combustible cigarettes, and convince regulators to give consumers a voice in the policy-making process, says Nancy Loucas AVCA co-director of Aotearoa Vapers Community Advocacy (AVCA) which is helping to promote the event.

"Over 10 years of scientific research shows that smoke-free nicotine products are at least 95% less harmful than combustible tobacco and have helped millions quit deadly smoking. As consumer groups, we now want to do all we can to influence public policy and reduce the enormous health risks and costs caused by cigarettes," says Ms Loucas.

She says the webinar has assembled world-leading experts who will bring their own experience, knowledge, and unique perspectives to the discussion. It will mark the first significant consumer-focused event on tobacco harm reduction in the Asia-Pacific region. All panellists and key participants are listed on the Voices4Vape website.

Ms Loucas believes New Zealand vapers’ participation and input would be highly valued, particularly given Parliament has just passed legislation to regulate vaping, not to mention New Zealand’s success in reducing smoking rates thanks largely to vaping.

"Let your voice be heard and help create a smoke-free world. Your personal story and your support will be part of a collective voice in the Asia Pacific and around the world in demanding access to tobacco harm reduction options," she says.

Health experts estimate that worldwide smoking claims the lives of 20,000 people a day due to the toxicants found in tobacco smoke.

https://voices4vape.org/