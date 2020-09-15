Over 200 doctors sign open letter to Minister of Health

Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 - 16:52

Doctors demand integrative medicine be incorporated into national health policy

Integrative medicine specialists are lobbying the Australian and New Zealand governments to incorporate integrative medicine into national health policy.

Two of Australasia’s leading integrative medicine organisations ACNEM and AIMA have written to state and federal health ministers requesting a meeting to discuss inclusion of evidence-based, cost-effective interventions to improve public health.

200 integrative doctors and more than 400 health practitioners have signed the letter which requests the inclusion of integrative medicine to treat chronic disease and improve immunity.

The letter Integrative Medicine: Essential to support the fight against COVID-19 requests a meeting with health departments to outline the evidence supporting integrative health treatments in reducing inflammation and increasing immunity (such as Vitamin D and Zinc) in response to COVID-19.

Chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and hypertension are important co-factors in the morbidity of COVID-19 patients. The petition states poor nutrition and micronutrient depletion to be common in these conditions and urges the Government to consider improved health directives to boost societal immune function to protect people from COVID-19 and other emerging viruses.

"We are doctors wanting the best possible outcomes for our patients based on evidence and individual care," AIMA President Dr Penny Caldicott said.

"Now is the time to offer up our resources, skills and research to support the community to build resilience not only to COVID-19 but also to the many chronic diseases affecting our health."

Integrative medical practice successfully combines evidence-based nutritional, environmental and conventional strategies to treat chronic disease and improve patient immunity, two crucial co-factors in the fight against COVID-19.

ACNEM President Dr Ron Ehrlich said integrative medicine can better prepare humanity for the novel viruses of the 21st Century:

"Government must acknowledge the future of healthcare lies with an integrative medicine approach. An investment in this approach is an investment in our economy and our future," he said.

"We are wanting a conversation with the Government to improve the health of all people. We want to build a society which cares deeply about health and wellbeing for future generations. By working collaboratively with medicine and science we can achieve the best outcomes for all."