'Primary health care nurses and staff to hold second round of stop work meetings'

Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 - 18:19

More than 3400 primary health care nurses and medical receptionists/administrators across more than 500 general practices and accident and medical centres will stop work for two hours nationwide on Wednesday 30 September (10am-12 Noon).

This will be the second round of stop work meetings for NZNO members covered by the Primary Health Care Multi-Employer Collective Agreement. An earlier round occurred on 23 July and a one-day strike took place on 3 September.

Negotiations with employers have been reserved for 28 September in the hope that progress will be made towards pay parity with equally qualified colleagues who work in DHBs.

The stop work meetings are planned as either a report back from those resumed negotiations (if they have resumed) or to discuss and confirm next steps if no progress has been made.

NZNO Primary Health Care members will also be wearing camellias to work on Friday 18 September on the eve of Suffrage Day, which is 19 September. This will be to highlight that it is 127 years since women won the right to vote - but they still have not achieved equal pay for work of equal value.