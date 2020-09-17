Resignation of HealthCare NZ CEO

Thursday, 17 September, 2020 - 15:44

Please attribute to Josephine Gagan, New Zealand Health Group Chief Executive

TÄnÄ koutou

Group Chief Executive of New Zealand Health Group, Josephine Gagan, today announced that Healthcare NZ’s Chief Executive, Vanessa Dudley, has resigned from her role, and will take some well-earned leave until her employment ends in mid-October 2020.

Ms Gagan said she wanted to thank Ms Dudley for her contribution to HealthCare NZ over the past two years and wished her well for the future.

Until further notice, Ms Gagan will be acting Chief Executive of HealthCare NZ and will provide a continued point of contact with HealthCare NZ Funders and stakeholders.

HealthCare NZ provides Community Health, Disability Support, Nursing Services, Positive Behaviour Support and Rehabilitation to over 20,000 New Zealanders. It is the parent company of HealthCare New Zealand, NZCare Disability, Mental Health NZ, Explore Specialist Advice NZ, Duty Calls Nursing Bureau and Solora.

As New Zealand’s largest healthcare company for almost 30 years, the company will continue to provide the highest level of service to the people they support, and continue working with their Funders and stakeholders to provide leadership in the sector.