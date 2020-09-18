No new cases of COVID-19 - Ministry of Health

Friday, 18 September, 2020 - 14:02

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand today.

There are 54 people linked to the community cluster who remain in the Auckland quarantine facility, which includes 22 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and their household contacts.

Today there are four people in hospital with COVID-19 - one each at Auckland City and North Shore hospitals and two in Middlemore. Three are in isolation on a ward. One is in ICU at Middlemore Hospital.

Since August 12, our contact tracing team has identified 3,912 close contacts of cases, of which 3,908 have been contacted and are self-isolating, and we are in the process of contacting the rest.

With no new cases to report and 7 additional recovered cases, our total number of active cases is 70.

Of those, 33 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and 37 are community cases.

Our total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 remains at 1,458, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

Yesterday our laboratories processed 7,360 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 897,077.

NZ COVID Tracer

There are now 2,233,900 users registered on NZ COVID Tracer.

The app has recorded a total of 64,268,260 poster scans, and users have created 3,027,678 manual diary entries in NZ COVID Tracer.