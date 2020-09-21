Why is MOH trying to bury latest NZ suicide report? - Mike King

Monday, 21 September, 2020 - 11:30

New research giving never-before-seen insights to help inform future interventions and suicide prevention efforts is being ignored by the Ministry of Health.

"Why, after twelve months of work to find practical ways as to why so many New Zealanders are taking their lives, is the Ministry of Health ignoring the 1000 Letters Report," asks Mike King, Founder and Ambassador to the Key to Life Charitable Trust.

"It is simply unacceptable that vested interests in the suicide prevention sector, including those associated with the Health and Disability Commission, have tried to bully and intimidate those behind the 1000 Letters Report," said Mr. King.

What we have now is the Ministry ignoring research covering letters and communications that were voluntarily submitted by those affected by the sensitive issue of suicide or suicidal loved ones. Those letters were analysed to find practical answers as to why so many New Zealanders are taking their lives.

Mr. King said he had hoped to use the research to inform future interventions and suicide prevention efforts but has been staggered at the efforts to prevent the 1000 Letters Report from ever being seen by the public.

Not deterred, on World Suicide Prevention Day Mr. King released the Report that not only proved their accusations and condemnations false but gives insights into how we can better support New Zealand’s most vulnerable.

The 1000 Letter Report was not a scientific or academic piece of research in its purest sense. Rather, it was an attempt to understand the people whose final communications were provided by families who responded to calls to participate in the 1000 Letters project, and importantly to look to identify common themes and distil any trends or triggers from the material.

"If you want to honour the people who have their lives to make this report happen, read the Report and highlight the significant information that stood out for you, then share it. By doing that you give meaning to the report," Mr. King said.