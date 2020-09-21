Health HB and HBRU partner to tackle heart disease

Monday, 21 September, 2020 - 11:37

Health Hawke’s Bay has partnered with Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union to raise awareness of men at risk of heart disease.

A number of Hawke’s Bay rugby players and management staff lined up for health checks at Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union on Saturday to gauge their risk of heart disease, which can include stroke or heart attack.

At the health clinic on Saturday, nurses took blood and asked each man a few lifestyle questions.

Health Hawke’s Bay Medical Director Dr Louise Haywood said the easiest way for a person to see if they’re at risk of heart disease was to get tested.

"If the risk is moderate to high then this test shows that you’re at increased risk of having a heart attack or stroke. The test does not make you better so it is important that you see your general practice team or health provider to discuss this as soon as practical."

Health Hawke’s Bay General Manger MÄori Health Henry Heke said a person dies from heart disease every 90 minutes in New Zealand and the risk is even higher if you’re a MÄori or Pasifika man. A Tamatea senior rugby player suffered a heart attack during a game earlier this year - thankfully he recovered.

Mr Heke said health checks identified those at risk but it was the post-test support that was really important so health providers could ensure whÄnau were on the right pathways to improve their overall health and wellbeing.

One of Health Hawke’s Bay’s strategic outcomes is to provide services to MÄori when and where they would like them, such as at the local rugby club or Marae.

Mr Heke said partnering with Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union allowed Health Hawke’s Bay to promote better health awareness to more than 7000 registered players, many of them MÄori and Pasifika, across 26 clubs.

"We know there is an equity issue as more MÄori and Pasifika men will likely end up with heart problems so we want to make it easier for them to engage with health providers," Mr Heke said.

Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union CEO Jay Campbell said the union was "thrilled" to be partnering with Health Hawke’s Bay to raise awareness on critical health issues, specifically within the rugby community.

"Anyway we can assist or increase awareness and activation around heart checks and heart disease is a given and we fully endorse it. We are excited about many of the various partnership activations that keeps our community and whÄnau safe and healthy," Mr Campbell said.

This clinic is the first of its type in Hawke’s Bay and Mr Heke hoped there would be many more thanks to the partnership with the rugby union.

Health Hawke’s Bay is also exploring the possibility of partnering up with Hawke’s Bay Netball to deliver similar health checks to wÄhine MÄori.