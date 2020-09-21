New mammography machine boosts screening capacity - Waikato DHB

Monday, 21 September, 2020 - 18:42

A new mammography machine at the Waikato DHB Breast Care Centre is promising to help meet the growing needs of women across the region.

An event was held on Thursday at Waikato Hospital to bless the centre’s third machine which will allow BreastScreen Midland and the Waikato DHB Breast Care Centre to see around a dozen more women each day.

That is particularly important for the service in providing more mammography screening as part of BreastScreen Midland’s free screenings every two years for women aged 45-69.

The centre has also undergone a layout change to make room for the new equipment, making the space more welcoming for staff and clients.

And to make the procedure less intimidating, the new machine has programmable mood lighting to show calming colours. The department is also looking to make the rooms, named Kowhai, Pohutakawa and Manuka, brighter and more colourful.

The centre provides screening and diagnostic breast care services and will also help streamline work for other departments which rely on the mammography machines.

Previously, a backlog for screening would be created if a biopsy needed to be done, which also took up the second room to check the specimen.

Increasing the capacity of screening with the third machine now means women can be seen quicker and more efficiently.