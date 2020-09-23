The Centre for Psychology offers free online mental health support group - Massey University

Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 - 15:15

The Centre for Psychology at Massey University’s Auckland campus is offering a free six-week online support group to help those struggling with mental health.

The new online group format of up to 10 people, provides easily accessible support from anywhere you feel comfortable.

Senior Clinical Psychologist and co-facilitator of this programme, Dr Kirsty Furness says e-therapy is a great way for those struggling with mental health to access free support whilst also having the benefit of connecting with others.

"We know from research into this method of support over the internet, that E-therapy facilitated by a professional is an approach that really works and can have excellent benefits."

Through this group, participants will receive guided help through a programme called Just a Thought, an evidence-based online course that uses Cognitive Behaviour Therapy (CBT). Individuals will have their progress tracked from a facilitator, to help members receive maximum benefit from the programme.

"With this week being Mental Health Awareness Week it’s the right time to reiterate the importance of talking to others, as we know this helps people feel supported and connected," Dr Furness says.

Although not directly prompted by COVID, Dr Furness says the online course will be beneficial for those who don’t feel comfortable leaving their homes or for those who might not otherwise be able to afford individual sessions.

"COVID has had a huge impact on our community, and we can see that both the way and the amount of support people need has changed."

This is the centre’s first online programme although facilitators have run many face-to-face groups before.

The Centre for Psychology provides psychological services by consultant and senior clinical psychologists registered under the Health Professionals Competency Act.

If you would like to join this new online therapy group email centreforpsychology@massey.ac.nz or call 09 213 6095.

For more information about Just a Thought or how CBT works, head online to www.justathought.co.nz.