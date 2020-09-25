Pharmacists recognised for the vital work they do - Ministry of Health

Friday, 25 September, 2020 - 10:58

Today is World Pharmacists Day and the Ministry of Health would like to thank pharmacists, technicians and their teams for the important part they play in improving the health outcomes of New Zealanders.

"Pharmacists are trusted and highly skilled health professionals and their work is integral to the delivery of a wide range of treatment and care," says Andi Shirtcliffe, Clinical Chief Advisor Pharmacy.

"We would like to thank and acknowledge them and their teams for their commitment and work across the health sector and in our communities."

This year’s theme of the International Pharmaceutical Federation’s World Pharmacists Day is "Transforming global health".

"The global COVID-19 pandemic has impacted on the lives of people across the world, and it has brought the value of a cohesive healthcare system to the fore," says Andi.

"Our health system is made up of passionate individuals such as pharmacists and the teams they work with. These teams have stepped up to this unprecedented global challenge.

"New Zealand’s pharmacists, technicians and their teams have gone above and beyond to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and care for those impacted by it, as well as continuing to cater to the ongoing daily medicines related needs of New Zealanders.

"The pharmacy sector has undertaken significant practice change, including physical changes to practice layout and patient flow, long hours, split shifts and the incorporation of routine PPE use into practice to ensure that both the profession, their staff and the public remain safe and well.

"This is a marathon not a sprint and we understand that for pharmacists and other New Zealanders the disruption and uncertainty of this global pandemic can be hard. We would like to thank pharmacists for everything they and their teams have done and continue to do on behalf of the people of Aotearoa."