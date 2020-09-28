Support declines for End of Life Choice Act - poll

Monday, 28 September, 2020 - 08:18

Support for the End of Life Choice Act is dropping as the election approaches, according to a new poll recently conducted by votesafe.nz.

Over Tuesday and Wednesday (21st and 22nd) last week 750 people were asked the question ‘Based on your current understanding about the referendum, how likely are you to vote in the End of Life Choice referendum?’ Only 57% of people answered that they were likely to vote yes to the Act, with 26% indicating that they would vote no and 17% were unsure.

This is a decline from the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll published on 26th September that saw 64% support it, 25% did not and 11% either did not know or refused to answer. Their polling occurred between September 17th and 21st last week.

"Along with more than 126,000 of people whom have now completed our quiz, this updated poll shows that as the election approaches New Zealanders are taking the time to do their own research", says Henoch Kloosterboer the votesafe.nz Campaign Manager. "They are increasingly coming to the same conclusions as the many lawyers and medical professionals who have decided to vote safe, and vote NO to this Act.

votesafe.nz are hopeful that the final weeks before the election will be an opportunity for robust debate about the Act.

"In recent days we have seen some of the main supporters of the Act attempt to shut down healthy dialogue about the Act and its consequences", says Kloosterboer. "This is literally life or death legislation and New Zealanders deserve to have all the facts before they head into the voting booth."

Anyone can take the quiz at votesafe.nz/quiz