Auckland turns pink to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 - 10:33

For the first time, Vector Lights on Auckland Harbour Bridge and the Queen Street Lights will be lighting up pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, in support of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s (BCFNZ) annual Pink Ribbon Street Appeal.

Vector Lights and Queen Street Lights will be joining Sky Tower in Auckland, along with dozens of other landmarks around the country, to take part in the Global Illuminations campaign - which sees landmarks and sculptures in 140 countries bathed in pink to promote global awareness of breast cancer. The Sky Tower has been a long-standing partner of the campaign, taking part every year since it launched in 2000.

Each year, around 1,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in Auckland, and sadly 174 will die of breast cancer in the region annually.

Councillor Alf Filipaina, Chair of Auckland Council’s Parks, Art, Community and Events Committee says it is an important mahi (work) to support.

"MÄori and Pasifika women are at greater risk of dying from breast cancer than any other ethnicity. As the largest Polynesian city in the world it is important for us to champion the kaupapa (purpose) around breast cancer awareness. That’s why I’m delighted that Vector Lights, our smart energy showcase for Auckland, will be joining other global landmarks in lighting up pink to support the great mahi the Breast Cancer Foundation do. If more women go and get screened as a result of seeing the Harbour Bridge lit up pink, then that is a great result.

The campaign runs for the entire month of October and ends with BCFNZ’s major fundraising event, Pink Ribbon Street Appeal on 30 and 31 October. Sky Tower will be in pink from 1 to 4 October, Queen Street Lights joins in 1 to 9 October, and Vector Lights will be pink from 12 to 18 October. Money raised through the appeal will fund research into new targeted treatments, life-saving awareness initiatives, education programmes, and support for New Zealanders going through breast cancer.

Evangelia Henderson, chief executive of BCFNZ, said: "Vector Lights on Auckland Harbour Bridge and Queen Street Lights are such iconic sites and we’re thrilled to have their support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month for the very first time. Seeing the Harbour Bridge, Sky Tower and Queen Street Lights bathed in pink is such a powerful visual reminder that nine Kiwi women are diagnosed with breast cancer every day - it’s still the most common cancer for women in our country. We hope New Zealanders will get behind this cause and donate generously to our appeal, so that we can continue our crucial work to see zero deaths from breast cancer become a reality."

The table below shows the list of all the landmarks and sculptures lighting up in pink this October:

Location / Confirmed / Dates

Auckland / Sky Tower. 1st - 4th of October

Auckland / Queen Street Lights / 1st - 9th October

Auckland / Vector Lights on Harbour Bridge / 12th- 18th October

Christchurch / Airport + Airways Tower / 1st-11th October 19th - 31st October

Christchurch / Canterbury Museum / 1st- 31st October

Christchurch / VAKA 'A HINA / 1st- 31st October

Christchurch / New Regent Street / 1st- 31st October

Christchurch / Memorial Avenue Gateway Bridge / 16th-17th October

Christchurch / Fanfare Sculpture / 30th-31st October

Dunedin / Toitu Otago Settlers Museum / 1st- 31st October

Gisborne / Town Clock / 1st- 31st October

Hamilton / Bridge Street Bridge / 1st- 31st October

Hamilton / SkyCity Hamilton Historic Dome / 1st- 31st October

Hastings / Clock Tower / 1st- 31st October

Lake Taupo / Hilton Hotel / 1st- 31st October

New Plymouth. Clock Tower. /1st-31st October

Oamaru / Oamaru Gardens - Craig Fountain / 1st- 31st October

Oamaru / Opera House / 29th - 31st October

Paeroa / Cenotaph on Primrose Hill / 1st- 31st October

Palmerston North / Regent Theatre / 1st- 31st October

Upper Hut / Fantail Sculpture / 1st- 31st October

Wellington / Cable Car / 1st- 31st October

Wellington / The Carter Fountain / 1st- 31st October

Wellington. /Hikitika Floating Crane / 1st- 31st October

Wellington / Michael Fowler Centre / 1st- 31st October

Wellington / Albatross Fountain / 1st- 31st October

Wellington / Woman of Worlds / 1st- 31st October

Wellington / Bascule Bridge / 1st- 31st October

Whangarei / Victoria Canopy Bridge / 1st- 31st October

Whangarei / Te Matua Ä Pohe / 1st- 31st October