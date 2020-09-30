MidCentral invites nurses and midwives to return to practice

Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 - 10:38

Nurses and midwives who have left the workforce are being invited to return through a supportive Return to Practice Programme at MidCentral District Health Board. A drop-in session to discuss the new Return to Practice initiatives for both nursing and midwifery professions will be held on Saturday 10 October with the opportunity open to all nurses and midwives who would like to return to practice and want to know their options. MidCentral DHB Executive Director Nursing and Midwifery Celina Eves said there had never been a better time to return to nursing or midwifery with the global COVID-19 pandemic putting nurses and midwives in the forefront of the public eye.

"The Nursing Council of New Zealand has issued more than 400 interim practising certificates this year to nurses returning to practice to help out in the COVID-19 pandemic, and has received 2000 more inquiries," Ms Eves said.

"However, we are still predicting shortages of experienced nursing and midwifery staff, and MÄori nurses in particular, as the health system works towards health equity.

"We know that former nurses and midwives already have the skills and experience to make a big difference to our people and their whÄnau, so we are keen to get them back."

To support the return to practice, MidCentral DHB is offering a supportive programme that will assist in updating any required knowledge and skills so nurses and midwives can return with competence and confidence. Ms Eves said there were different opportunities and support available depending on each person’s situation, how long they had been out of practice and if they were still registered. "Anyone can come along to our drop-in session to meet with our senior nursing and midwifery staff to discuss opportunities and how we can support you," she said.

Clinical, theoretical, cultural and financial support is on offer as part of the programmes.

Midwifery Director Paula Spargo said joining MidCentral DHB’s Return to Practice midwifery programme offered the unique opportunity to work across both secondary hospital maternity care and primary birthing at Te Papaioea Birthing Centre.

"We want to boost our midwifery workforce with experienced staff who have done this before and are ready to return to a supportive working environment," Ms Spargo said.

"We are offering a generous package to support you back to the profession and give you the best possible chance to return to midwifery."

The Return to Practice drop-in session will be at the MidCentral DHB Board Office, at the Palmerston North Hospital Gate 2 entrance off Heretaunga St, on Saturday 10 October from 10am to 1.30pm.

The session is open to nurses and midwives considering a return to practice and will give you the opportunity to meet and chat with leaders in the MidCentral nursing and midwifery teams. You can RSVP to the drop-in session on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/events/3307242059325578/ For more information on nursing contact Yvonne Stillwell on yvonne.stillwell@midcentraldhb.govt.nz or for midwifery contact Paula Spargo on paula.spargo@midcentraldhb.govt.nz.