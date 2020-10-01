New mammography machine boosts screening capacity - Waikato DHB

Thursday, 1 October, 2020 - 08:44

A new mammography machine at the Waikato DHB Breast Care Centre will help to support a rapidly expanding population and increasing demand for breast screening services across the region.

The centre estimates the third machine will allow them to screen up to 100 further women each week, and provide greater flexibility to accommodate additional services.

BreastScreen Midland (BSM), which operates the screening service, is one of eight lead providers in New Zealand contracted by the Ministry of Health to provide free breast screening services every two years for women aged 45 - 69 across the Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Lakes District Health Board regions. There has been a substantial population increase across the Midland region, placing added pressure on screening capacity.

Screening helps to detect breast cancer, allowing treatment to commence as early as possible. Since the introduction of the BreastScreen Aotearoa programme in 1999, the number of deaths from breast cancer (the most common cancer affecting women) has reduced by 37 percent.

BSM General Manager Shona Duxfield, says the Breast Care Centre provides screening and diagnostic services, both of which require use of the mammography machines.

"With an increase in demand for diagnostic services, we were unable to run our breast screening services at full capacity."

BreastScreen Midland is now aiming to screen more than 48,000 women across all regional services between July 2020 and June 2021.

"The third mammography machine will give the team the ability to significantly increase the number of breast screening appointments at Waikato DHB’s Breast Care Centre and help us to meet that target," Ms Duxfield says.

The centre has undergone layout changes to accommodate the new equipment. It also includes a more welcoming area for clients and a staffroom. To provide a calming environment, the new machine has programmable mood lighting.